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Home / Videos / Iran Fires Missiles & Drones at Gulf Allies After US Strikes

Iran Fires Missiles & Drones at Gulf Allies After US Strikes

    Iran fired missiles and drones at US allies in the Gulf early Wednesday, escalating tensions following a night of American bombardment of Iranian targets. Sirens sounded across Kuwait as the country’s air defence systems intercepted missile and drone...

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Daily Excelsior
12:16 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Iran fired missiles and drones at US allies in the Gulf early Wednesday, escalating tensions following a night of American bombardment of Iranian targets. Sirens sounded across Kuwait as the country’s air defence systems intercepted missile and drone attacks. Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense described the attacks as a “blatant Iranian aggression.”

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