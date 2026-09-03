Iran Fires Missiles & Drones at Gulf Allies After US Strikes
Iran fired missiles and drones at US allies in the Gulf early Wednesday, escalating tensions following a night of American bombardment of Iranian targets. Sirens sounded across Kuwait as the country’s air defence systems intercepted missile and drone...
Iran fired missiles and drones at US allies in the Gulf early Wednesday, escalating tensions following a night of American bombardment of Iranian targets. Sirens sounded across Kuwait as the country’s air defence systems intercepted missile and drone attacks. Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense described the attacks as a “blatant Iranian aggression.”
Advertisement
Advertisement