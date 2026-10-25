Iran dismisses threats  of flare-up in war

DUBAI, Oct 25: Iran's foreign minister vowed on Sunday that new threats of war will not budge Iran from its policies.

"Today, again war is being spoken about, but I am thinking about post-war status, whether a war occurs or not, our policies will remain in place," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told a group of diplomats in Tehran.

He also warned the US against renewing strikes on Iran and repeated past statements that Tehran is ready to cooperate with neighbouring Arab nations in the Persian Gulf.

"Everything has changed in our region," he said. "After the recent war, nothing will be like the past." (AP)