Iran can stop moving into the unknown

Kashi Pandit

knp627@gmail.com

No wise person can ignore what Iran faces today in world politics. As one of the world's oldest great civilizations, Iran deserves respect, not drones and missiles. At a United Nations building in New York, a famous poem by the 13th-century Iranian poet Sa'adi is carved in stone: "The children of Adam are limbs of each other, having been created from one life." This shows how Iran taught human love and unity over eight hundred years ago.

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Something has gone wrong; some aberrations need to be highlighted and rectified.

Since its inception in the seventh century, the historical and theological framework of Shia Islam has been deeply shaped by narratives of injustice and martyrdom. In the modern geopolitical context, the Iranian state has channeled this ideological focus toward opposing the State of Israel. This strategy, reinforced by scriptural themes of divine justice and the ultimate triumph of Islam, serves to unify domestic support and project influence across the broader Middle East

This historical backdrop gave rise to a deep-seated belief in the piety and inevitability of martyrdom. According to this worldview, martyrs are promised an eternal paradise flowing with milk and honey, attended by seventy-two heavenly companions (houris). Driven by this vision, devoted warriors hold the unwavering conviction that Islam, as the final and supreme revelation of Allah, is destined to prevail worldwide.

Historically, Shia jurisconsults have often resisted religious reforms, with prominent clerics gaining influence by enforcing theological conservatism. While local clergy and mullahs maintained strong constituencies in rural areas and participated in national politics, they traditionally retreated to their mosques and seminaries once domestic crises were resolved. This dynamic changed drastically during the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the senior clergy outmaneuvered secular liberals and other revolutionary factions to seize control. Contrary to the broad expectations of ordinary Iranians who participated in the revolution, the newly established regime instituted a strict theocracy that concentrated all-encompassing, absolute power in the hands of a single, supreme religious leader.

Some scholars argue that Iran's deep-rooted pre-Islamic culture fundamentally shaped how the nation adopted Islam, creating a unique synthesis of Persian heritage and Islamic traditions rather than a complete cultural erasure.

Following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the new clerical leadership distrusted the remnants of the Shah's traditional military. To protect the theocracy, the regime established the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a parallel institution to the regular army (Artesh). The IRGC was strictly indoctrinated with conservative Shia ideology, emphasizing absolute loyalty to the Supreme Leader and the spiritual rewards of martyrdom, effectively serving as the regime's ideological shield.

The IRGC did not entirely replace the traditional Iranian military; rather, it was created alongside it. Iran currently maintains a dual-military system: the regular army (Artesh) handles conventional defense, while the IRGC handles internal security, asymmetric warfare, and protecting the revolution.

The core friction between the Iranian clergy and the United States stems less from historical grievances --- such as the 1953 overthrow of Mohammad Mosaddegh or U.S. ties to Israel ---and more from ideological self-preservation. The ruling establishment is primarily wary of U.S. cultural and political influence. They fear that American ideals of democracy, egalitarianism, and a free press could permeate Iranian society and undermine their clerical authority.

Iran is not alone in facing this crisis; Pakistan suffers from the same affliction. In both countries, authoritarian leaders and entrenched establishments perceive democratic reform and individual freedoms as existential threats to their grip on power. To protect this control, both utilize ideologically driven state sponsored paramilitaries.

The Iranian regime continues to fight and issue threats --- despite severe degradation of its conventional forces by US and allied strikes --- by relying on an ideological survival strategy. This endurance is driven by propaganda, regional ambitions, and deterrence via proxies rather than an immediate nuclear capability.

Iran's use of asymmetrical missile and drone strikes against U.S. forces stationed in neighboring Arab nations reflects a strategic pattern of intimidating weaker littoral states. Tehran's reluctance to strike nuclear-armed Pakistan, which reportedly hosts hidden U.S. installations, underscores a pragmatic deterrence calculus: Iran avoids directly engaging adversaries capable of a devastating symmetrical response.

The Iranian nation must chart a rational, acceptable path forward, recognizing that politics and faith are not mutually exclusive. Official hostility toward any nation violates the principles of international law and is widely condemned by the global community. While the historical origins of Israel cannot be undone, sponsoring armed proxies to destabilize neighboring countries disqualifies Iran from being viewed as a peace-loving state. Iran's pursuit of nuclear capabilities and its threats to militarize the Strait of Hormuz will yield devastating international isolation rather than geopolitical leverage. Tehran must abandon its aggressive isolationist stance and instead embrace responsible diplomacy to secure a prosperous and historically significant future.