Iran awaits official US response on Hormuz proposal: Araghchi

TEHRAN, Sept 27: Iran is awaiting a final response from the United States to be delivered via intermediaries regarding its proposals for the Strait of Hormuz, despite US President Donald Trump having publicly rejected them, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

Trump said earlier that he had rejected the Iranian proposal concerning the Strait of Hormuz. Prior to this, Araghchi announced that Tehran had conveyed to Washington through intermediaries a seven-day plan for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

"We saw the US President's initial reaction. However, nothing has been conveyed to us through intermediaries," Araghchi said in comments to Iranian media published on his Telegram channel.

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The Iranian minister added that the US President had made many contradictory statements.

"We are awaiting the final position from the intermediaries, and we will make our decisions based on that," the Iranian top diplomat added.

He noted that any progress regarding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz depended on the United States meeting Iran's conditions.

In mid-June, the US and Iran signed a memorandum intended to launch the process of concluding a peace agreement. However, three weeks later, a new round of escalation began. Washington accused Tehran of firing on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, after which the two sides resumed exchanging strikes. Currently, the free passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is stopped. (UNI)