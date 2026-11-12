IPO Listing Date: What Happens After IPO Allotment?

The first major milestone in an investor's journey to the primary market is applying for an IPO. After the subscription period ends, the issue moves into its second phase, when it's no longer allocated to subscribers and begins trading on the stock exchanges.

After the share allocation, investors must understand the process so they can track their allocation, know how much money is blocked, and prepare for trading on the IPO listing date.

Post-IPO Timeline: The T+3 Settlement Framework

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Indian public offerings are conducted under Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) guidelines, and the time frame is T+3. They require stocks to be listed on exchanges within three business days from the issue closing date.

Event SEBI Timeline Key Operational Activity IPO Bidding Closes Day T Issue closes at 5:00 PM IST; bid data is consolidated across exchanges. Basis of Allotment Day T+1 The registrar finalizes share allocation in consultation with stock exchanges. Fund Unblocking / Demat Credit Day T+2 ASBA funds are debited/unblocked; allotted shares enter Demat accounts. IPO Listing Date Day T+3 Official secondary market trading begins on exchanges (NSE and BSE).

Key Steps Following the Issue Closure

A public issue triggers a series of automatic tasks by the registrars, clearing corporations, depositories, and sponsor banks.

Finalization of the Basis of Allotment

The official registrar validates all submitted applications on the business day after issue closure (Day T+1). All the bids with invalid PAN details, wrong Demat account number, and duplicate bids under a single PAN are filtered and rejected.

After the applications that have been submitted are compiled, the distribution process of the shares will vary according to the demand:

Undersubscribed or Fully Subscribed: All valid retail applicants will receive a full allocation according to the lots they applied for.

All valid retail applicants will receive a full allocation according to the lots they applied for. Oversubscribed: Allocations are made according to the regulatory standards. Individual retail investors are allocated shares through a computerized draw, giving everyone an equal opportunity to receive an allotment and ensuring a minimum lot is given to successful investors.

IPO Allotment Status can be checked by investors through the registrar’s, NSE, BSE, or broker’s platform (such as Kotak Neo) using their PAN, Application Number, or DP ID/Client ID.

Unblocking of Funds and Refund Processing

Most retail investors place bids through the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) feature in UPI or Net banking. ASBA does not immediately debit application money from your bank account, but places it under a temporary lien (blocked state).

When the allotment structure is finalized, the clearing banks perform automatic instructions:

Full Allotment: The amount of the allotted shares is deducted, and the remaining lien is canceled.

The amount of the allotted shares is deducted, and the remaining lien is canceled. Partial Allotment: The allotment amount is debited, and the remaining blocked amount is unblocked.

The allotment amount is debited, and the remaining blocked amount is unblocked. No Allotment: All the blocked amount is returned to your account.

Electronic Credit of Shares to Demat Account

Equity credited to Demat accounts and transferred to allotted investors' Depository Participant (NSDL / CDSL) accounts by Day T+2. Automated confirmation is sent through SMS and e-mail by the depositories.

The credited holdings are those that are in your broker's app portfolio before the opening bell that morning on the listing day.

What Happens on the IPO Listing Date?

The IPO listing date is when the company's equity shares are first traded on the stock exchanges, allowing public trading orders.

The Pre-Open Session (9:00 AM – 9:15 AM IST)

To set an equilibrium opening price, stock exchanges conduct a special discovery session before the day's trading starts at 9:15 AM IST:

Order Entry Period – (9:00 AM to 9:08 AM): Investors and market makers enter, revise, or cancel limit buy and sell orders.

Investors and market makers enter, revise, or cancel limit buy and sell orders. Order Matching & Price Discovery (9:08 AM – 9:12 AM): The exchange matching system determines the opening listing price at which the most trades can be matched.

The exchange matching system determines the opening listing price at which the most trades can be matched. Buffer Period (9:12 AM – 9:15 AM): System transition phase leading into continuous secondary trading.

Continuous Trading Commences (9:15 AM IST Onward)

The secondary market trading starts at 9:15 AM IST. The share price can open at a premium (listing gain) or at a discount, depending on market sentiment, demand, and valuations.

Investor Checklist Before the Listing Day

Before the trading day on the listing morning, confirm these operational matters:

Verify Demat Credit: Log in to your broker account before the market opens and check whether the allotted shares are available in your account.

Log in to your broker account before the market opens and check whether the allotted shares are available in your account. Confirm ASBA Release: If you were issued a partial or zero allotment, check your bank account balance for the unblocked amount.

If you were issued a partial or zero allotment, check your bank account balance for the unblocked amount. Establish Your Exit Strategy: Decide whether your objective is to capture short-term listing gains or hold the stock long term based on company fundamentals.

The period following IPO allotment requires tracking key operational updates—from checking share allotment status and verifying unblocked ASBA funds to monitoring the pre-open session on listing morning. By tracking these milestones within the T+3 settlement timeline, investors can ensure smooth fund management and execute their trading or long-term investment strategy with clarity.