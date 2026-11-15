IPL Founder Lalit Modi Acquires Britain Citizenship, Calls It ‘Home For Many Years’

LONDON, Nov 15: Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi, who has been based in London for several years now, took to social media to announce that he acquired British citizenship recently after “many years” of calling the UK his home.

In his post accompanied by images from the citizenship ceremony at a Town Hall in London back in September, Modi on Saturday said he had chosen to publicly share the “very special and personal milestone” at his address at Oxford Union.

Modi, who left India in May 2010 after being suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid allegations of financial irregularities in the IPL, had a non-bailable warrant issued against him by a special court in 2015 after he failed to respond to summonses issued by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

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In July this year, an appellate tribunal set aside the penalty imposed on him in a separate FEMA case arising from the IPL's 2009 edition in South Africa.

Modi has strongly objected to being described as a “fugitive”, arguing that he has not been convicted of any criminal offence.

“I am proud to be a British citizen,” he said in his post on X. “On 15 September 2026, surrounded by family and friends, I celebrated my British citizenship at a ceremony that will always hold a special place in my heart.”

“The United Kingdom has been my home for many years. It is a country I have come to admire and appreciate deeply — its people, institutions, traditions and values," he said.

Modi went on to describe his British citizenship as a “privilege and a responsibility that I embrace with pride, gratitude and a genuine sense of belonging”.

He said: “My life’s journey has been shaped by different cultures and experiences, and I look forward to continuing to contribute positively to the country I proudly call home.

“Thank you to my family, friends and everyone who has been part of this journey, and to the Oxford Union for providing such a memorable occasion to share this news. A new chapter, with much to look forward to,” he added.

His post concluded with a reference to his announcement coinciding with Britain’s King Charles III’s 78th birthday, which falls on November 14. “And on His Majesty King Charles III’s birthday, a particularly special day to share this moment. God Save the King!” (Agencies)