iPhone 18 Pro Launch Sparks Buying Frenzy, Long Queues Outside Mumbai Apple Store

Mumbai, Sep 18: The launch of Apple's latest iPhone 18 Pro series triggered a wave of excitement among technology enthusiasts across India on Friday, with large crowds converging on Apple outlets and buyers forming long queues hours before the stores opened for business.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max officially went on sale in India from 0800 hours, with prominent Apple outlets in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Noida witnessing a substantial rush of customers eager to be among the first to purchase the company's newest flagship smartphones.

At the Apple Store in Mumbai s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), one of the city's prominent destinations for technology launches, the enthusiasm was particularly pronounced. Customers began arriving well before opening time, with some reportedly spending the entire night outside the store to secure their preferred model, colour and storage configuration.

Advertisement

The Mumbai outlet also attracted customers from outside the city, with buyers travelling from various parts of Maharashtra and neighbouring Gujarat specifically for the launch.

One customer from Nashik said he had reached the BKC outlet at around 2200 hours on Thursday and waited through the night for the store to open. Several other customers said they had spent between 10 and 12 hours waiting in the queue.

The atmosphere outside the store remained charged with anticipation as customers waited for their turn to enter the outlet and collect devices that had been pre-booked online.

Several buyers were seen picking up multiple handsets, with some collecting three or four devices booked in advance for relatives and family members. At the same time, customers without prior bookings faced difficulties in securing particular variants, as stocks of certain colours and storage capacities were limited.

Some prospective buyers who were unable to obtain their preferred configuration reportedly returned empty-handed, highlighting the intense demand for the newly launched Pro models during the initial hours of retail sales.

The iPhone 18 Pro carries a starting price of Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB variant, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is priced from Rs 1,79,900. The latest Pro models are available in black, silver, glacier and a new burgundy finish.

Powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip, the new smartphones form the company's flagship premium offering and are being retailed through Apple's online and physical stores, besides authorised retail partners across the country.

Pre-orders for the devices opened on September 12, giving customers the opportunity to reserve their preferred models ahead of Friday's nationwide retail launch.

The scenes witnessed outside Apple BKC and other major outlets were reminiscent of previous iPhone launches, when enthusiastic customers queued for several hours to obtain newly released models on the first day of sale.

The first-day rush also underscored the continuing appeal of Apple's premium smartphone range among Indian consumers, with technology enthusiasts travelling considerable distances and waiting overnight to be among the earliest owners of the latest iPhone models.(Agencies)