IPG Kashmir Visits Charar-e-Sharief, Prays For Peace & Development In J&K
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Sujit Kumar Singh on Friday visited the Charar-e-Shariefshrine along to review the security and law-and-order arrangements in view of the large number of devotees visiting the shrine. IGP said...
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Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Sujit Kumar Singh on Friday visited the Charar-e-Shariefshrine along to review the security and law-and-order arrangements in view of the large number of devotees visiting the shrine. IGP said he prayed for peace and development in J&K.
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