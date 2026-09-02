IOCL celebrates 67th Indian Oil Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 1: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Jammu Divisional Office, celebrated the 67th Indian Oil Day here today with enthusiasm and pride at its premium retail outlet M/s Aar Pee Auto Aids, Satwari Crossing, Jammu.

The celebration was graced by MLA Bahu, Ch. Vikram Randhawa, as chief guest, along with Divisional Retail Sales Head (DRSH), Himanshu Sharma, Jammu Divisional Office, dealers of nearby Indian Oil retail outlets, customer attendants, customers and the IOCL Jammu Divisional Office team.

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As part of the celebrations, customer attendants were felicitated with mementos by MLA Vikram Randhawa in recognition of their dedicated services and contribution towards providing quality customer service at Indian Oil retail outlets. Sweets and gifts were also distributed among customers at the forecourt, adding to the festive spirit of the occasion.

Channel Partners from nearby retail outlets, including Harpal Singh, Anil Kr Padha, Ashwani Gupta, S Gurbinder Singh, Chetan Kohli and Rahul Kapahi also participated in the celebration and extended their support and good wishes on Indian Oil Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Randhawa congratulated IOCL on the 67th Indian Oil Day and appreciated the organisation's unwavering contribution to India's energy security and development since its inception.

He lauded the dedication of the Indian Oil team and acknowledged its commitment towards serving the nation with the guiding values of "Nation First" and "Pehle Indian, Phir Oil." Vote of thanks was delivered by Rahul Gupta, Partner of Aar Pee Auto Aids, Jammu.