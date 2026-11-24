New Delhi, Nov 24: A number of culture-themed events and other activities are planned to be hosted in Lahore next year, which will also celebrate its naming as the Tourism and Cultural Capital for 2026-27 by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a senior diplomat of Pakistan has said.

Farhat Ayesha, deputy national coordinator for the SCO at Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said this during an interaction with news atgency on the sidelines of the India-hosted Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, on its closing day on Sunday evening.

The career diplomat was part of a Pakistani delegation led by federal minister Musadik Malik, who attended the three-day forum hosted at the historic Purana Qila in Delhi. Malik's wife also accompanied him.

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All three visited India for the first time, and Pakistan's federal minister and his wife explored Qutub Minar and other places in Delhi on Sunday.

Diplomat Ayesha, who attended the inauguration ceremony on November 22 and various thematic sessions on the following two days, on Sunday said, "It has been a very hectic conference. I did not even get to see Purana Qila properly. I wanted to explore Delhi and see more of the city."

Asked about her first visit to India, the senior officer in Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in Delhi, she did not feel it was a foreign land, and emphasised its cultural similarities with Lahore.

She shared some details on the preparations for the various meetings that will lead to the SCO Summit that Pakistan is set to host next year under its presidency of the grouping.

"On September 1, Lahore was designated as the Tourism and Cultural Capital (for 2026-27) by the SCO. A number of events and other cultural activities are planned to be hosted in Lahore next year, and these activities will also promote Lahore as a tourist destination, and we invite people to visit Lahore and cherish its history and heritage," Ayesha told PTI.

Lahore, a historic city, is considered Pakistan's cultural hub, and is home to some of the most iconic monuments, old sites and gardens, and historic institutions, besides centuries-old havelis in the old Walled City, much like Old Delhi.

The capital city of the Punjab province of Pakistan is dotted with sites constructed during the period of undivided India, such as the Lahore Fort, the iconic Lahore Museum, the Shalimar Garden, the imposing Badshahi Mosque and the famed Government College University, among others.

Asked about plans for various track meetings, she said Pakistan will host a number of meetings under the framework of the SCO next year, including a meeting of the culture ministers, adding invitations would be sent out when the events draw nearer.

The decision to name Lahore as the Tourism and Cultural Capital for 2026-27 by the SCO was announced in September, at the 26th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The title has been rotated annually among SCO member states since 2022 and aims to promote people-to-people contacts and tourism among member states while highlighting the cultural heritage of the country holding the organisation's rotating presidency, Dawn newspaper reported.

Pakistan assumed the SCO presidency this year with Sharif defining the theme of the chairmanship as 'Turning Vision into Action: Connectivity, Innovation and Shared Prosperity'.

"Cities that previously held the title include Varanasi in India (2022-23), Almaty in Kazakhstan (2023-24), Qingdao in China (2024-25) and Cholpon-Ata in Kyrgyzstan (2025-26)," Ayesha said.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017. Iran became a member in 2023.

The first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum was hosted by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of External Affairs, with Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) as the knowledge partner. (Agencies)