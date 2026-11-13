Investor Manuja Gautam Shroff buys 15.4 lakh shares of M K Sons Fine Jewels for Rs 26 cr

NEW DELHI, Nov 13: Investor Manuja Gautam Shroff has bought 15.44 lakh shares of newly listed M K Sons Fine Jewels for Rs 26 crore through two open-market transactions since the company's stock market debut earlier this month, according to NSE bulk deal data.

Shroff purchased 4,33,333 equity shares on November 4, the day of the listing, at a weighted average price of Rs 169.04 apiece, in a transaction valued at around Rs 7.32 crore.

She followed it up with a larger purchase of 11,11,113 shares on November 12 at an average price of Rs 166.69 per share, taking the value of the latest acquisition to Rs 18.52 crore, as per the data.

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Together, the two transactions account for 15.44 lakh shares worth Rs 25.85 crore.

M K Sons Fine Jewels is engaged in the marketing and sale of gold, diamond and cubic zirconia (CZ) jewellery. The company has been in the retail jewellery business since 2012 and operates five showrooms, including three in Mumbai and two in Ahmedabad.

Its product portfolio includes contemporary and bridal jewellery collections.

For FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 538.74 crore and profit after tax of Rs 51.80 crore, according to its restated financial statements in the prospectus.

The company made its stock market debut on November 4 following its initial public offering and is listed on the NSE and BSE.

The scrip of M K Sons Fine Jewels on Friday rose more than 1 per cent on the BSE and NSE to Rs 173.60 and 173.13 per share, respectively. (PTI)