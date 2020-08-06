Intl webinar on ‘Public Health, Women’s Rights & Protection during COVID’ begins

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 6: A six-day international webinar on the theme “Public Health, Women’s Agency and Peace building: International Webinar on Women’s Rights, Recognition and Protection during COVID 19” commenced here today with an inaugural session that was kick started by eminent dignitaries, educationists, civil servants, peace practitioners, youth and students from across India and abroad.

Organized with the aim to highlight women’s role in building peace, policy and protection mechanisms during the Covid-19 pandemic, this unique event is the result of a one-of-its-kind collaboration between The Law School, University of Jammu, Yakjah Reconciliation and Development Network and International Civil Society Action Network (ICAN).

Prof Manoj Dhar, JU Vice chancellor, in this welcome address, stressed on the fact that women were vulnerable to numerous structures of violence and discrimination even before this pandemic but this pandemic has acted as a stimulus to push certain issues and challenges confronting by women to the forefront, and thus invited attention to deal with them on urgent basis through such conversations and dialogue.

Special Invitee, Nitu Bhattacharya, Deputy Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force, in her speech, spoke of the need to understand and recognize that women’s rights are basic human rights.

The keynote inaugural address was delivered by Bala Jyoti, District and Sessions Judge; Judicial member, Jammu and Kashmir Special Tribunal, who n discussed various protections available to women from the legal standpoint. She stressed on the need for digitalization of laws and monitoring women mental health issues on priority basis

Earlier, opening the inaugural session with her welcome address, Dr Seema Sharma, Sr Assistant Professor, The Law School, JU, said the webinar would l provide a number of possible research areas for stakeholders to deliberate on, about the impacts of COVID-19 on women, policy responses and outline policy recommendations for the period ahead to maintain foundational aspects of gender equality during and post pandemic. The deliberations over the course of the six days will definitely generate new ways to address issues of gender concern, she added.

Explaining the concept and idea behind the event, Ashima Kaul, Founder Yakjah Reconciliation and Development Network, reiterated that the webinar is an effort in understanding how pandemic is impacting women.

In his welcome speech, Prof Satinder Kumar, Director, Law School, University of Jammu, highlighted numerous areas where women felt the maximum brunt due to this pandemic Viz., Health, Livelihood, Social, Education etc.

Over 150 participants attended the session from all over the world. The next four days of the webinar will have technical sessions. The valedictory will be held on August 11, 2020.