Interstate ATM fraud gang busted, 3 held from Leh

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, June 27: Banihal Police today solved a major ATM Card swapping fraud case and arrested three members of an interstate gang from Leh, Ladakh.

The case came to light on June 17 when a local woman lodged a complaint alleging that she had been duped at an ATM near Bus Stand Banihal where fraudsters allegedly swapped her ATM Card and siphoned off the money from her account.

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Acting swiftly, Police Station Banihal registered FIR No. 127/2026 under Sections 303(2) and 318(4) of BNS against unknown persons and launched an investigation.

Using technical surveillance and human intelligence, investigators traced the suspects to Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

A special Police team was deputed to Leh, where, following a surveillance operation, the accused were successfully tracked down and arrested.

The arrested accused were identified as Arjun, son of Raj Kumar, resident of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh; Shivam Kumar, son of Jagpal Singh, resident of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh and Monti, son of Pahal Singh, resident of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

After completing legal formalities and obtaining transit remand from the competent Court in Leh, Police brought the accused to Police Station Banihal for further investigation.