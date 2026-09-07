Interns’ strike enters day 7 amid alleged pressure to resume duties

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Sept 6: The indefinite strike by MBBS and BDS interns across Jammu and Kashmir entered its seventh consecutive day today, with the protesting junior doctors alleging pressure from HODs and senior residents to resume duties. The interns, however, remained firm on their demand for a hike in monthly stipend from Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000, saying they would continue the agitation until a formal Government order was issued.

Several interns told ‘Excelsior’ that they had been contacted by HoDs and senior residents and asked to return to duty. An intern alleged that a message circulated in a group directed interns to immediately resume duties on Monday, failing which “appropriate disciplinary action” would be taken, with the directions attributed to “higher authorities”. Despite the reported pressure, the interns said they would not withdraw the agitation.

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“Today is the seventh day of the strike. We are not going to come under any pressure. We will stand till a resolution of this issue is given to us,” an intern said. An intern from GMC Anantnag warned that the agitation could be intensified if the Government failed to issue a formal order. “We will not end the strike till a proper official order comes. If that does not happen, we will go on a hunger strike from Monday or Tuesday,” the intern said.

The developments came amid the Government’s stated position that the demand was genuine and the proposal for stipend enhancement was under process. Chief Minister’s Advisor Nasir Sogami had on other day conveyed that the administrative and financial formalities for the hike were expected to be completed by October 3. Minister Sakeena Itoo had also assured a delegation of interns that a formal order would be issued by October 4.

Amid the continuing deadlock, Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi intervened, writing to Itoo and separately to principals of Government Medical Colleges. Questioning the reported warnings to interns, Mehdi sought to know “on whose instruction” such action had begun. In his letter to the principals, he urged them to let the warnings lapse, asserting that interns had a constitutional right to protest peacefully and should not be penalised for raising their demand.

The BJP also accused the Omar Abdullah Government of adopting “coercive tactics” against the protesting interns. BJP J&K spokesperson Danish Bhat alleged that HoDs were threatening interns with strict action and demanded that the Government stop any pressure and resolve the issue through dialogue and a time-bound process.