Internet subscriptions in Delhi rose by 38 million in a decade: Report

NEW DELHI, Jul 9: The number of internet subscriptions in Delhi increased by 38 million in a decade between 2015 and 2024, and broadband connections per 10,000 population rose to nearly 20,000 by 2022, according to a report.

The Delhi State Indicator Framework Status Report 2025, prepared by the Delhi government's Directorate of Economics and Statistics, details the city's progress in terms of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) it adopted.

The report covers the progress of Delhi regarding 16 SDGs and their 268 indicators. One of the 16 SDGs is the focus on enhancing tools and resources needed to implement sustainable development while renewing and strengthening global partnerships essential for its achievement.

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Significantly increasing access to information and communications technology and striving to provide universal and affordable access to the Internet is one of the key SDGs.

Under the Delhi State Indicator Framework, there are four indicators to measure and monitor the progress of these targets: the total number of internet subscriptions; the proportion of youth and adults with information and communication technology skills; the number of internet subscriptions as a percentage of the total population; and the number of broadband subscribers.

According to the report, the total number of internet subscriptions was 18.49 million in 2015. The number rose steadily to 20.59 million in 2016; 26.79 million in 2017; 31.14 million in 2018; 35.86 million in 2019; 40.99 million in 2020; 44.96 million in 2021; 46.72 million in 2022; 52.74 million in 2023, and 56.51 million in 2024.

The proportion of youth and adults with information and communication technology skills was 100 per cent by 2025-26.

The number of internet subscriptions as a percentage of the total population was 77.52 in 2015-16, 188.67 in 2018-19, 204.47 in 2020-21, and 224.61 in 2021-22.

The number of broadband subscribers per 10,000 persons in Delhi was 2,883.37 in 2015-16; 17,424.51 in 2019-20; 19,315.18 in 2020-21; 19,792.32 in 2021-22.

Further, the fixed internet broadband subscriptions per 100 inhabitants were 7.40 in 2015-16, 8.94 in 2016-17, 9.08 in 2017-18, 9.31 in 2018-19, 10.48 in 2019-20, and 12.34 in 2021-22. (PTI)