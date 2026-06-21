International Yoga Day Theme Reflects PM Modi’s Vision For Healthy Ageing, Says Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jun 21: Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that this year’s International Yoga Day theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” reflects the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to link wellness and active ageing with India’s ongoing demographic transformation.

Speaking on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Dr Jitendra Singh said the Prime Minister had elaborated on the significance of the theme, emphasizing the importance of healthy lifestyles and the growing role of senior citizens in nation-building.

He noted that India’s life expectancy has witnessed a steady rise over the years, resulting in an increasing elderly population that continues to contribute significantly to society. The minister said the concept of healthy ageing has become more relevant than ever as India moves towards its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

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Dr Singh highlighted that yoga serves as a powerful tool for maintaining physical fitness, mental well-being and emotional balance, particularly among the elderly. He said the practice promotes a healthier and more active lifestyle, enabling senior citizens to remain productive and engaged members of society.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s vision, the Union Minister said that the theme underscores the need to integrate wellness, preventive healthcare and active ageing into the country’s developmental framework. He added that yoga has emerged as a global movement and continues to strengthen India’s message of holistic health and well-being.

Dr Singh further stressed that the growing participation of people from all age groups in Yoga Day celebrations reflects the increasing awareness about the benefits of yoga and its role in building a healthier and more resilient society.(KNC)