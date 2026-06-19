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Home / Videos / International Yoga Day: First Floating Yoga Session Held on Pokhribal Lake

International Yoga Day: First Floating Yoga Session Held on Pokhribal Lake

    Ahead of International Yoga Day, the first-ever floating yoga session was held on Pokhribal Lake, where participants performed various yoga asanas on specially arranged floating platforms. The unique event brought together yoga enthusiasts in a serene natural...

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Daily Excelsior
02:02 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Ahead of International Yoga Day, the first-ever floating yoga session was held on Pokhribal Lake, where participants performed various yoga asanas on specially arranged floating platforms. The unique event brought together yoga enthusiasts in a serene natural setting, promoting the importance of physical and mental well-being while highlighting the significance of yoga in daily life.

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