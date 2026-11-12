International seminar on Urdu, Viksit Bharat begins at JU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: A two-day International Seminar on "Viksit Bharat and Urdu Language and Literature", organized by the Department of Urdu, University of Jammu, commenced today with a focus on the role of Urdu language and literature in India's cultural development and the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The inaugural session was presided over by Prof Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu. Prof Mazhar Mehdi of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, delivered the keynote address, while Prof Zama Azurda was the chief guest.

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Addressing the gathering, Prof Umesh Rai highlighted the importance of languages and literature in India's cultural heritage and stressed the need to preserve and promote the country's linguistic diversity.

Prof Zama Azurda spoke about the rich literary and cultural legacy of Urdu, underlining its enduring contribution to harmony, mutual understanding and social integration.

In his keynote address, Prof Mazhar Mehdi emphasized the need for Urdu to adapt to changing times by embracing modern technology, digital platforms and emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Earlier, Prof Shohab Inayat Malik outlined the objectives and significance of the seminar, stressing the need to examine the evolving role of Urdu language and literature in the context of Viksit Bharat.

The first academic session was presided over by Prof Mushtaq Ahmad and Prof Mohammad Ali Johar. Research papers were presented by Dr Shabana Durrani, Dr T R Raina and Dr Mushtaq Haider, while Dr Chaman Lal conducted the proceedings.

The second academic session was presided over by Prof Mohd Reyaz Ahmad and Prof Altaf Anjum. Prof Mushtaq Ahmad, Dr Nusrat Jabeen and Dr Jawed Ansar presented research papers during the session.

A cultural programme featuring a Sham-e-Ghazal titled "Ek Shaam Ravi Thakur Ke Naam" was also organized. The musical evening celebrated the richness of Urdu poetry and its contribution to India's shared cultural and artistic traditions.

Prof Mohd Reyaz Ahmad conducted the proceedings of the inaugural session, while Dr Abdul Rashid Manhas presented the vote of thanks.