International film festival to feature 135 films from 40 countries: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 5: Government will host its maiden international film festival from September 7 to 10, featuring over 135 films from 40 countries selected from 1,100 entries received from 92 countries.

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The four-day festival is being positioned as part of the Government's efforts to revive film tourism and restore J&K's association with Bollywood and the wider film industry.

Joint Director Information, Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, while speaking to reporters here today, said the festival would seek to expose filmmakers to J&K's locations and potential and encourage the industry to return to the Union Territory.

The festival will be held at three venues-SKICC, INOX and Gulmarg-with most activities scheduled at SKICC and a one-day programme planned in Gulmarg.

Besides film screenings, leading film industry personalities will conduct masterclasses and participate in panel discussions with academics and university professionals from local institutions.

Students from J&K universities will also participate and interact with prominent members of the film industry.

Bukhari said the festival would be organised as an institutional event every year, with the 2026 edition marking its beginning.

He said the broader objective was to promote film tourism and encourage filmmakers to return to J&K after a decline in film-related activity over the past few decades.

"Bollywood was at its peak when many films were being shot in J&K. However, film-related activity declined due to the situation here," Bukhari said.

He said the festival would provide filmmakers an opportunity to explore J&K's locations and help rebuild the region's connection with cinema.

"For the last few decades, filmmakers had stopped coming here. We want to give them an opportunity to explore J&K again," he said.

The jury has also shortlisted films based on J&K, while the detailed screening schedule is expected to be released shortly, Bukhari said.

He said the Government wanted J&K to emerge as a prominent destination for film production and tourism and attract filmmakers from Bollywood and beyond.

"We want J&K to become a prominent destination for filmmakers," he said.

Bukhari said the Government also aimed to develop the festival into a major international event over the years, drawing comparisons with established global festivals such as Cannes.

He said the Government hoped it would eventually become an international platform capable of competing with major global film festivals.

Prominent film personalities are also expected to attend the inaugural edition, Bukhari said, hinting that there would be "surprises" among the guests.

The initiative, he said, is ultimately aimed at using cinema to boost J&K's tourism potential, restore its visibility among filmmakers and rebuild its longstanding relationship with the Indian film industry.