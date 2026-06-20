International Day of Yoga celebrations at Lincoln Memorial

WASHINGTON, Jun 19: Hundreds of yoga enthusiasts gathered at the iconic Lincoln Memorial here on Friday morning for gentle stretching and calibrated breathing exercises to celebrate the 12th International Yoga Day.

Under the able guidance of yoga guru Jay Kalathil, members of the Indian diaspora and local fitness enthusiasts performed yogasanas near the steps of the monument dedicated in 1922 to the memory of Abraham Lincoln, the 16th US President who led the country through the Civil War and played a key role in the abolition of slavery.

The theme of this year's International Yoga Day celebrations is 'Yoga for Healthy Aging'.

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Fitness enthusiasts gathered for the stretching and breathing exercises at the steps of the Memorial, which has been witness to many significant moments in American history.

"We are delighted at the overwhelming response to the International Yoga Day celebrations. This points to not just the popularity of yoga, which has received universal acclaim, but also the wide adoption of this ancient Indian heritage," Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra said.

It was on these steps on August 28, 1963, that lakhs gathered to listen to civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous 'I have a dream' speech.

The Lincoln Memorial is in the news after the restoration of the 2000-foot-long reflecting pool between the site and the Washington Monument, which is one of the most recognisable landmarks in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's yoga guru H R Nagendra will lead the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at the iconic Times Square in New York on June 21, organised by the Consulate General of India.

On Thursday, the International Yoga Day celebrations were held at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that from its deep roots in ancient India, yoga has become truly universal, helping millions of all faiths and all cultures find calm, build strength and live with purpose.

Recognising its universal appeal, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in December 2014.

The International Day of Yoga has been observed on June 21 every year since 2015. (PTI)