International Day of Older Persons Celebrated at DC Office Complex, Nyoma

Excelsior Correspondent

NYOMA, Oct 1: The International Day of Older Persons was observed today at the DC Office Complex, Nyoma, with the participation of senior officers, officials, teachers, students and elderly persons from nearby villages.

Nitish Rajora, Deputy Commissioner, Changthang, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. SSP Changthang, SDM Changthang, heads of various departments, teachers, school students and senior citizens were present on the occasion.

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As part of the observance, elderly persons were felicitated in recognition of their invaluable contributions, experience and continued role in strengthening the social fabric of the community.

The programme underscored the importance of respecting and supporting senior citizens and promoting their dignity, well-being and meaningful participation in society.