International Conference concludes at MIER College of Education

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 20: MIER College of Education (Autonomous) organized NAAC sponsored two day international conference at H.L Gupta Auditorium which concluded here today with three keynote addresses presented via Zoom.

Prof. Beena Giridharan, Dean, Learning and Teaching, Curtin University, Malaysia presented her deliberations on the theme “Re-imagining Higher Education: Technology Enriched Learning and Teaching and Assessment”.

Prof. Jako Olivier, UNESCO Chair on Multimodal Learning and Open Educational Resources, North-West University, South Africa spoke on the theme “Self-directed Learning Through Renewable Assessments: Students as Producers in Open Education” and Dr. Ram Sharma, Pro Vice-Chancellor University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun talked on the theme “How to Create MOOCS on a Budget”.

The keynote address sessions were conducted by Dr Moolraj Sharma, Head PG Department and Dr Monika Bajaj, Dy. Head UG Department and Dr. Bharti Tandon, Associate Professor, MIER College.

In simultaneous sessions, participants from Jammu, Delhi, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Kolkata, South Bihar, Indore, Rajasthan, Haryana, Rajasthan and Mumbai presented papers on a variety of topics.

Maj. General S.K. Sharma (Retd), former Director Academics MIET, Prof. R.G Kothari, former Vice-Chancellor, Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, Surat, Prof. Deepa Kauts, Head Department of Education, GNDU Amritsar, Prof. H.R Shan, Controller of Examinations, MIER College of Education chaired the sessions.

The conference concluded with a valedictory session. Dr. Adit Gupta, Director, MIER extended formal welcome to the chief guest Prof. Rajeev Rattan, Dean Department of Education, University of Jammu and other dignitaries.

Prof. Sarika Sharma, Dean and Head, Department of Education, Central University of Haryana was the guest of honour.

The presidential remarks were given by the chief guest.

Dr. Rohnika Sharma, HOD UG Dept delivered vote of thanks and the session was conducted by Dr. Bindu Dua, Assistant Prof. MIER College.