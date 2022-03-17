International cargo services

Apparently in aviation sector, there is a perceptible development in respect of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, and new milestones nothing short of “historic importance” are set to be achieved in that after operating of international passenger flights from Srinagar to Sharjah, now international cargo flights shall shortly operate from Srinagar Airport on regular basis.

Measures like such an availability of fastest mode of shipping – international cargo service- and within shortest possible time to reach the destined destination were bound to prove a boon for local trade and industry especially for fragile and easily perishable items of use . Carpets which usually are exported to other countries, besides papier machie items, handicrafts, saffron, embroidered shawls and rugs , wood carving items and the like have both the national as well international markets. Such an air service would thus be giving a push to sales and result in enlarging of marketing opportunities. Not only this, cut on handling and insurance charges as also saving expenses otherwise required to bear on warehousing would result in adding into the net profits of the concerned traders. Business community in Kashmir , therefore, is vastly going to be benefitted which otherwise had to do it ”all” from New Delhi Airport.