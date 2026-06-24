Interactive Session with GSTAT organised

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: The Jammu & Kashmir Branch of the Northern India Regional Council (NIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) successfully organised an Interactive Session with the Members of the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), Jammu Bench, at ICAI Bhawan here.

The session was graced by the presence of Jitendra Kumar Singh, Vice President & Member (Judicial), GSTAT, Jammu, and Pramod Kumar, Member (Technical), GSTAT, Jammu, who shared valuable insights on various aspects of GST appellate proceedings and addressed queries raised by members.

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The interactive discussion covered practical issues relating to GST litigation, appellate mechanisms, procedural aspects before the Tribunal, and recent developments in GST law.

CA Amit Gupta, Chairman, J&K Branch of NIRC of ICAI emphasized the importance of continuous interaction between professionals and judicial forums in promoting better understanding and effective implementation of tax laws.

CA Jatin Malhotra, Vice Chairman, J&K Branch of NIRC of ICAI, highlighted that the session provided members with a unique opportunity to gain first-hand perspectives on GST appellate proceedings and seek guidance on practical challenges faced in professional practice.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks to the Hon’ble Members for their valuable contribution and continued support towards professional development initiatives of the Branch.