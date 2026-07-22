Interaction with SMVDU alumni held at Forbes Marshall Pune

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: An enriching alumni interaction was held at Forbes Marshall, Pune, with Pranjal Gautam, an alumnus of the School of Computer Science & Engineering (SoCSE), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), from the 2020-24 batch, who is currently working as a Cloud and Data Engineer at Forbes Marshall.

The interaction also included Somya Sinha, Research Development Design Engineer, and Sristi Mishra, Oracle Integration Cloud (OIC) Developer, both working at Forbes Marshall.

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During the interaction, the young professionals shared insights into their professional journeys and experiences in the industry. The discussions covered evolving technologies, industry expectations, the transition from academics to the professional environment, and the importance of continuous learning and interdisciplinary collaboration in addressing real-world industrial challenges.

Dr Sonika Gupta, Assistant Professor, School of Computer Science & Engineering, SMVDU, interacted with the professionals and discussed the growing importance of cloud computing, data engineering, software integration, machine learning, and other emerging technologies in the industry.

The interaction provided an opportunity to understand current industry practices and the skills expected from young engineering graduates. Dr Gupta also interacted with Pratik Muley, Pranjal Gautam's reporting manager, and Deepa Sengupta from the HR team at Forbes Marshall. They spoke highly of Gautam and appreciated his professional capabilities, technical competence, and contributions to the organization.

The interaction offered valuable perspectives on emerging career opportunities and changing industry requirements.