Interaction session on ‘Common Trial Objections’ for prosecutors held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: An interaction session on "Common Trial Objections: CDRs & IPDRs - Fields and Analyses" organised for the prosecutors of Jammu district working in the Magistrate Courts was held here today.

The session was organized under the supervision of Rajesh Gill, Deputy Director Prosecution, Jammu, with the objective of sensitizing newly appointed prosecutors to the analysis and effective use of Call Detail Records (CDRs) and Internet Protocol Detail Records (IPDRs) during the prosecution of cases in the Union Territory.

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Vinod Sharma, Inspector, State Investigation Agency (SIA), Jammu, served as the resource person and delivered an informative presentation on the interpretation, analysis, and evidentiary value of CDRs and IPDRs.

He also addressed common trial objections raised during court proceedings and explained the legal and technical aspects involved in presenting such digital evidence effectively before the courts.

Earlier, the welcome address was delivered by Anuj Gupta, Public Prosecutor, Fast Track Court, Jammu, who underscored the importance of capacity building and continuous professional training for prosecutors to keep pace with technological advancements in the criminal justice system.

He emphasized that a sound understanding of digital evidence is essential for ensuring effective prosecution and securing convictions in technology-driven criminal investigations.

The session witnessed active participation from the prosecutors, who engaged in interactive discussions with the resource person and sought clarifications on various practical issues encountered during trial.

At the conclusion of the program, Rajesh Gill, Deputy Director Prosecution, Jammu in presence of Himanshu Prakash Public Prosecutor and Bandana Jamwal Addl. Public Prosecutor, presented a token of appreciation to Inspector Vinod Sharma in recognition of his valuable contribution.

He also expressed gratitude to the Senior Superintendent of Police, SIA, Jammu, for deputing the resource person for the interaction session and thanked Inspector Sharma for sharing his expertise and providing practical guidance on the proper analysis of CDRs and IPDRs.