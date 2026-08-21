Inter-Zonal U-19 Boys Chess competition concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: The Inter-Zonal District Level Competition in Chess for U-19 Boys concluded today at the Scout and Guide Hall, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, providing young chess players a platform to showcase their talent and competitive spirit.

Around 55 students from various zones of District Jammu participated in the event. DYSSO Jammu appreciated the participants and urged them to compete with dedication, discipline and sportsmanship. He also distributed medals and certificates among the winners and runners-up.

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The competition was conducted by departmental officials and experts, including Harshimran Singh, Convener, along with Sunil Abrol, Amit Kalsi, Nitin Sethi, Priya Devi and others.

In the reported matches, Tagveer of Zone Miran Sahib defeated Shivendu of Zone Bhalwal; Karanveer Singh of Zone Bhalwal defeated Kartik of Zone Gandhi Nagar; Vishal Kaith of Zone Bhalwal defeated Aayushman of Zone Bishnah; and Mirdul Sharma of Zone Miran Sahib defeated Nickhal of Zone Jammu.