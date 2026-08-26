Inter-Zonal Football AAG Girls C’ship begins at Khel Gaon

*Fencing, badminton academies launched

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 25: The Inter-Zonal District-level Football AAG Girls Competition of District Jammu commenced today at Khel Gaon, Nagrota, with around 220 participants taking part in the tournament, which will continue till September 3.

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In the Under-17 Girls Football matches held today, Zone Jammu defeated Zone Bishnah by 2-0, while Zone Satwari beat Zone Akhnoor by 2-0. Zone Gandhi Nagar defeated Zone Jammu by 3-0, followed by Zone Satwari’s 1-0 victory over Zone Marh. In another closely contested match, Zone Gandhi Nagar defeated Zone Satwari by 3-2 on penalty shootouts.

The competition is being organized under the patronage of Director General Youth Services and Sports J&K Anuradha Gupta, under the guidance of Joint Director Youth Services and Sports Jammu Inderjeet Singh and overall supervision of DYSSO Jammu Sukhdev Raj Sharma.

On the occasion, the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports also launched dedicated Fencing and Badminton Academies at Khel Gaon. More than 250 aspiring student-athletes participated in the inaugural selection trials for Fencing and Badminton.

The newly established facilities include indoor Badminton and Fencing arenas equipped with high-standard infrastructure, providing a structured platform for young sportspersons to hone their skills.

DYSSO Jammu Sukhdev Raj Sharma was present during the proceedings and supervised the selection trials.