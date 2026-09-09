Inter-Zonal District Level Athletic tourney held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 8: The Inter-Zonal District Level Athletic tournament for girls was organised at Subash Stadium, Udhampur, with enthusiastic participation of young athletes from different zones of the district.

The tournament provided a platform for budding athletes to showcase their sporting talent and competitive spirit in various track and field events. Students from different educational institutions and zones participated in the competition with enthusiasm and determination.

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Among the prominent participants in the field events were Nishada Begum, Priya Devi and Sanjana Devi, while Ritika Devi, Ronika Jamwal and Tania Sharma featured among the athletes competing in track events.

Dinu Sharma, Bandana Devi and Anu Anthal were among the participants in the relay events, representing their respective schools and zones. The tournament aimed at identifying and nurturing promising sporting talent among girls and encouraging greater participation in athletics at the grassroots level. The event also provided young athletes an opportunity to gain competitive experience and develop discipline, teamwork and sportsmanship.