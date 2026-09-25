Inter-Zonal District Athletics meet for girls begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 24: The Department of Youth Services and Sports, District Jammu, commenced the Inter-Zonal District-level Athletics Meet for girls (All Age Groups) at University Ground, Jammu, with around 350 athletes from 14 zones participating.

In Under-14 100m, Anjali Patel, Khushi Devi and Ishita Singh secured the top three positions, while Nishta Sharma, Sakshi and Damanpreet won the U-17 event. Riut Devi, Bjawneet Kour and Soumya Singh claimed U-19 honours. In 400m, Anjali Devi, Sonam and Anjali Manhas won U-14, while Taniya Sharma, Sonia Choudhary and Ashma Choudhary topped U-17.

Advertisement

Priyanshi, Komal Devi and Sunarda won U-19. In U-19 3000m, Nasia Begum, Akshara and Anita Rakwal finished first three. Discus throw U-14 winners were Anjali Devi, Janci and Safia; U-17 winners were Bhumika, Akshra Parihar and Palak Choudhary; and U-19 winners were Sakhipreet Kour, Gayatri Sharma and Khushi. In U-19 triple jump, Kiran Kumari, Gayatri Sharma and Khushi secured the top three positions.