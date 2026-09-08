Inter-state drug network busted in Kathua; four held with 2.6 kg opium

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 7: Police in Kathua district today claimed to have busted an inter-state narcotics smuggling network with the seizure of 2.672 kg of opium and arrest of 4 persons.

Officials said acting on specific information about the movement of narcotics, a police team from Lakhanpur Police Station laid a naka on Bypass Road near Shamshaan Ghat and intercepted a commercial vehicle (PB05 AK 9902) for checking.

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A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 1.026 kg of opium, they said.

The contraband was accordingly seized under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and two persons travelling in the vehicle, identified as driver Gurvinder Singh and his associate, Sukhdev Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran district in Punjab, were arrested.

Officials said that during questioning, the accused provided information about another consignment, following which police conducted a search at Nakki village in Parmanand area of Pathankot district and recovered additional narcotics.

Two more persons were arrested in connection with the recovery, they said. They were identified as Rakesh Kumar and Ajay Kumar, both residents of Nakki Village in Pathankot.

According to officials, the police team has seized a total of 2.672 kilogram of opium during the twin operations.

Following the recoveries, police have registered a case FIR number 114/2026 under sections 8, 18 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Lakhanpur and started further investigation into the matter to trace the forward and backward linkages of the inter-state drug network.