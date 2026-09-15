Inter-School Zonal Athletics meet begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: The Department of Youth Services and Sports, Zone Akhnoor, commenced the Inter-School Zonal Level Athletics meet cum trials for U-14, U-17 and U-19 boys and girls at Sports Stadium, Palwan, Akhnoor.

Around 120 athletes from Government and private schools of Zone Akhnoor participated in various track and field events, including 100m, 400m and 3000m races, Long Jump, Shot Put and Discus Throw.

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The meet was inaugurated by District Youth Services and Sports Officer Jammu Sukhdev Raj Sharma, who interacted with the athletes and encouraged them to pursue sports with dedication, discipline and a positive attitude.

Zonal Physical Education Officer Akhnoor Ashok Kumar appreciated the participants and emphasised hard work, regular practice, perseverance and sportsmanship for success in sports and life.