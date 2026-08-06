Inter-School Rifle Shooting meet held in Jammu

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: Around 100 students from Government and private schools participated in the Inter-School District-Level Rifle Shooting Competition for boys and girls under the Annual Activity Calendar (AAG), held at the Shooting Hall, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS), the competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from young shooters across different age groups, providing them with an opportunity to showcase their talent and competitive skills.

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In the Under-14 boys' Open Sight category, Ansh Sharma of APS Domana secured first place, followed by Hanchit Manhas of APS Domana and Afaan of APS Sunjwan. In the Under-14 girls' category, Aradhya Sharma of MHS Nagbani claimed the top spot, while Moukthika and Anushika, both from APS Sunjwan, finished second and third, respectively.

In the Under-17 girls' category, Siya Choudhary and Prithaa Sharma, both from APS Domana, secured first and second positions, while Gurseerat of APS Jammu Cantt finished third. Adarsh Sharma of APS Nagbani won the Under-17 boys' title, with Paras Singh of Little Flower School and Rudrash Singh of Heritage School taking second and third places, respectively.

The competition was officiated by Vishal Bharti, Ashish Sharma, Vishal Mehra, Aman and Rajesh Virdi.