Inter School District Level Subroto Cup Football tourney begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: The Department of Youth Services and Sports, District Jammu, commenced the Inter School District Level Subroto Cup Football Tournament for Under-15 boys and Under-17 boys and girls at Khel Gaon Nagrota, Jammu.

The tournament is being organised under the patronage of Director General, Youth Services and Sports, J&K UT, Anuradha Gupta, under the guidance of Joint Director Youth Services and Sports Jammu, Inderjeet Singh and under the overall supervision of DYSSO Jammu Sukhdev Raj Sharma and I/C ZPEO Dansal Dinesh Kumar.

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Around 250 student players representing 14 teams from various schools of District Jammu are participating in the competition, which aims to provide young footballers a platform to showcase their talent and compete at a higher level.

The matches are being conducted by experts of the department, including Ajay Kumar, Harvinder Kour, Rohit Gupta, Taranpal Singh, Gurbachan Singh, Vijinder Pal Kour and Varinder Singh, along with other technical officials.

In the results of the opening day, Presentation Convent School defeated Jodhamal Public School by 1-0 in the Under-17 girls category. In the Under-15 boys category, APS Akhnoor won the match by 2-1.

In the Under-17 boys category, Don Public School defeated APS Rakhmukhi by 2-0. In another match, JP World School defeated Sarswati School by 2-0. The tournament is witnessing enthusiastic participation from young players, with teams displaying competitive spirit, skill and sportsmanship.