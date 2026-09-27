Inter-Regional Bridge Tournament 2026 organised by Powergrid concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

CHANDIGARH, Sept 26: The three-day Powergrid Inter-Regional Bridge Tournament 2026, held at Chandigarh from September 24 to 26, concluded today with an exciting final round of matches and a grand closing ceremony.

In the Pairs Event, the duo of Ranjit Kumar and Digvijay Singh from Eastern Region-I clinched the championship title. The pair of Sudhir and Devi Lal from North Western Region finished as the first runners-up, while Abhiram Singh and Pallab Nandi from Eastern Region-II secured the second runner-up spot.

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Earlier in the day, the Team Championship saw an intense final clash in which North Western Region defeated Eastern Region-I with a score of 18–16 to emerge victorious. In the third-place playoff match, Eastern Region-II defeated Western Region-I by 9–7.

The tournament concluded with a valedictory session and prize distribution ceremony graced by Tarun Bajaj, Executive Director, POWERGRID Northern Region-II, as the chief guest.

The ceremony was also attended by Ashutosh K. Sharma, General Manager (HR), senior officials of Powergrid, and office bearers from the Punjab Bridge Association.

Tarun Bajaj and other dignitaries felicitated the winners, participants, and match officials with trophies and prizes. Addressing the gathering, he emphasized the importance of sports in daily life.

Bajaj also highlighted Powergrid’s continuous efforts to organize such events to promote physical fitness, mental well-being, and camaraderie among employees.