Inter-District UT-level Yoga tourney begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 24: DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range Shiv Kumar Sharma declared opening of the Inter-District UT-level Yoga Tournament for All Age Groups at Subash Stadium, organised by DYSS Udhampur.

Around 149 U-14 boys and girls from different districts participated, while U-17 and U-19 events will continue till October 1.

Advertisement

DYSSO Udhampur Tarsem Singh, ZPEO Udhampur/Panchari Vijay Kumar, SHO Udhampur Pravez Sajjad, Manager Sports Council Suraj Bhan, ZPEO Tikri Pushpinder Kour and ZPEO Jib/Chenani Jyoti Devi attended the event. In U-14 Traditional Yoga boys, Saras Baboria (Udhampur) and Diyash Sharma (Jammu) secured first and second positions, while Anjali Devi (Udhampur) and Madhavi Sharma (Kathua) topped the girls event.

Technical Committee members included Somdev Khajuria, Surinder Kumar, Nisha Sharma and Meenu, while selectors were Rajesh Bandral and Shakti Singh. Jaswinder Singh, Suresh Paul, Vikas Sharma, Jatin Sethi, Karun Magotra, Abdul Qadir, Sanjeev Khajuria, Surjeet Singh and Meenakshi Sharma coordinated arrangements.