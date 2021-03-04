Inter-District UT level Yoga competition concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Mar 4: Inter District UT level Yoga competition Girls (AAG), organized by Department of Youth Services and Sports, concluded successfully at SMVDU Sports Complex Katra, here today.

In under-14 girls, Soumya Gupta of Udhampur, Dewanshi of Udhampur and Shambhavi Sharma (Jammu) secured top three medals respectively, while 4th and 5th places were secured by Sukriti Rani from Udhampur and Priyanka from Reasi, whereas in under-14 artistic, Sakshi Devi from Jammu won Gold medal and Mohini Devi of Jammu got Gold medal in rhythmic.

In under -17 girls, Anu Devi of Udhampur secured Gold medal, Suhani of Jammu got Silver and Renu of Udhampur won Bronze medal, whereas 4thand 5th positions were secured by Rahat Devi of Udhampur, Sanjna Bhutyal of Doda respectively and Mohini from Jammu clinched Gold medal in artistic category and Muskan from Jammu got Gold medal in Rhythmic under-17 girls category.

In under-19 girls, Siya Suryavanshi of Jammu, Deeksha of Reasi and Poushi Palit from Jammu got top three medals respectively while Yogeshwari Thakur of Doda and Reetika Devi of Doda secured 4th and 5th places, whereas under- 19, Deeprshikha Bandral from Jammu won Gold medal in rhythmic and Mobina Khatun from Jammu secured Gold medal in artistic.

The competitions were organised under the patronage of Dr Saleem-Ur-Rehman, Director General Youth Services & Sports J&KUT and under the overall supervision of Indu Kanwal Chib, Deputy Commissioner Reasi.

Mementos and medals were distributed among winners by the chief guest, Mool Raj Uttam, Assistant Director Physical Education Department Jammu.

The matches were officiated by Anubhav Dev, Rajesh Bandral, Dheeraj Singh Jamwal and Aman Singh Sambyal and Ashoka Kumari.

Ashok Kumar, Saroj Bala, Romesh Chander, Ashok Kumar Sharma, Jawant Singh, Jasbir Kour, VikasVerma, Balbir Singh, Harpreet Kour, Rakesh Kumar and many others were present during the closing ceremony.