Inter-District UT-Level Fencing competition concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: The Department of Youth Services and Sports (YS&S), District Jammu, concluded the Inter-District UT-Level Fencing competition for Under-All Age Groups Boys at Khel Gaon, Nagrota, with Jammu fencers claiming multiple gold medals.

The championship provided young fencers from different districts of the Union Territory an opportunity to showcase their talent, skills and competitive spirit. DYSSO Jammu appreciated the enthusiastic participation of the players and urged them to uphold discipline, sportsmanship and team spirit. Medals, certificates and trophies were distributed among the winners and runners-up.

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In the Under-14 Epee event, Rayan of Jammu won Gold, followed by Samarveer of Udhampur with Silver, while Mohd Uqmaan of Budgam and Mohd Shahid of Poonch claimed Bronze medals. In Foil, Arvind and Ikjas of Udhampur secured Gold and Silver respectively, while Aadhrav of Jammu and Yuvan of Udhampur won Bronze.

In Under-17 Epee, Varchasv of Jammu won Gold, Arav of Udhampur Silver, and Samarpatap and Daksh of Udhampur Bronze. In Foil, Raghav and Uohyan of Jammu claimed Gold and Silver, while Rohan and Kanishak of Udhampur secured Bronze.

In Under-19 Epee, Saidur Rehman of Jammu won Gold, Takshan of Samba Silver, and Ridhiman of Jammu and Khalil of Poonch Bronze. In Foil, Haesh Dubay of Jammu bagged Gold, Satyam of Udhampur Silver, while Varun of Udhampur and Waseem of Srinagar won Bronze.

The competition was conducted by departmental experts Ujjwal Gupta, Shifali Gupta, Abdul Qadir, Tonny Matto, Sandeep Kumar and Muzamil Rashid, along with other technical officials.