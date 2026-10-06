Inter-district UT football tourney underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 5: The Inter-District UT Level Football Tournament for Under-14 Boys, organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports, continued on its third day at Khel Gaon Nagrota and Sainik School Nagrota here today.

At Khel Gaon Nagrota, Ganderbal defeated Srinagar by 4-1, Kathua beat Doda by 1-0, Bandipora defeated Udhampur by 5-0 and Pulwama beat Poonch by 2-0.

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At Sainik School Nagrota, Anantnag defeated Rajouri by 4-1, Budgam beat Shopian by 4-2, Kulgam defeated Jammu by 3-1 and Baramulla beat Kulgam by 4-0.

The tournament has brought together young footballers from different districts, providing them exposure and an opportunity to showcase their skills at the UT level. Various committees, including Technical, Organising, Medical, Registration and Equipment Committees, have been constituted for the smooth conduct of the event.