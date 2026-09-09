Inter-District Kho-Kho tourney held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 8: The Inter-District Division Level Kho-Kho tournament for Under-19 Girls was held at Trikuta Resort, Dayalachak, Kathua, with young players from different districts of Jammu Division showcasing their skills and competitive spirit.

The tournament was organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports under the guidance of the Director General, Youth Services & Sports, and the supervision of the District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Kathua.

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On Ground No 1, Doda defeated Poonch, Udhampur defeated Kishtwar, Kathua defeated Poonch, Doda defeated Kishtwar and Udhampur defeated Poonch. On Ground No 2, Jammu defeated Rajouri, Samba defeated Reasi, Jammu defeated Ramban, Rajouri defeated Reasi and Jammu defeated Samba.

The tournament provided a platform to young players to display their talent while promoting discipline, teamwork and sportsmanship.