Inter District Division-Level chess competition concludes

*DG YSS, DC Ramban felicitate winners

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAMBAN, Sept 3: The closing ceremony of the Inter-District Division-Level Chess Competition (Boys) Jammu Province 2026-27 was held today at Yatri Niwas Chanderkote under the aegis of the Department of Youth Services & Sports, J&K.

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Director General Youth Services & Sports J&K, Anuradha Gupta was the chief guest, while Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mohammad Alyas Khan also graced the occasion.

ACR, Shokat Hayat Mattoo, Tehsildar, Deep Kumar, DYSSO, Nazir Hussain and other senior officers and sports lovers attended the event.

The championship witnessed enthusiastic participation of around 150 young chess players representing different districts and schools of Jammu Province. The participants showcased remarkable talent, strategic thinking, discipline and sporting spirit throughout the competition.

The championship featured Boys' Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 categories, providing young players an important platform to demonstrate their skills and gain valuable competitive exposure.

Addressing the gathering, the DG called upon coaches and Technical Officials to carefully identify promising chess talent and nurture their skills through regular coaching, mentoring and guidance. She emphasised that the knowledge gained through recently organised chess training programmes and seminars should be effectively passed on to young players.

During the ceremony, the DG and Deputy Commissioner felicitated the winners and runners-up of different categories. In the Under-14 category, District Jammu secured the first position, followed by District Kathua. District Jammu also emerged winner in Under-17, with District Kathua securing the runners-up position. In Under-19, District Kathua bagged the first position, while District Jammu finished runner-up.

The DG congratulated all winners, runners-up, players, coaches and Technical Officials for their dedication and sporting spirit. She also appreciated the efforts of the District Youth Services & Sports Officer Ramban Nazir Hussain, officers, officials, coaches, Technical Officials and field staff for the successful conduct of the event.