Inter-Collegiate Volleyball, Football, Badminton events in progress

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: The Inter-Collegiate Volleyball (Men), Football (Men) and Badminton (Men & Women) Tournaments for the 2026-27 session, organized by the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, entered their concluding stage with the fourth day of competition held at the University Volleyball Court, Football Ground and Gymnasium Hall here today.

In Football (Men), GDC Udhampur defeated GMC Rajouri by 1-0, while GDC Kathua beat GCET Jammu by 5-3. ASCOMS Jammu edged past PG Department, University of Jammu by 1-0 and MIET College defeated PHCP College by 2-0.

Advertisement

In Badminton (Men), GDC Samba defeated PG Department JU by 2-0, GDC Poonch beat GAMC Akhnoor by 2-0, UIET Kathua defeated BDC Udhampur by 2-1 and GDC Udhampur beat GDC Kathua by 2-0. In Women, GCW Parade defeated MIET College by 2-0, GDC Sunderbani beat KC Law College by 2-0, MIER College defeated Dogra Law College by 2-1 and PG Department JU beat GMC Rajouri by 2-0.

In Volleyball (Men), GDC Samba, GDC Banihal, GMC Rajouri and PG Department JU registered victories in their respective matches. GDC Udhampur, GDC Mendhar and GDC Bishnah also recorded wins, while GDC Samba, GDC Banihal, GMC Rajouri and PG Department JU advanced further after subsequent victories. The semifinals, finals and third-place matches will be played tomorrow.