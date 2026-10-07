Inter-Collegiate sports tournaments witness intense competition

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 6: GDC Poonch emerged champions in the Football (Women) Inter-Collegiate Tournament 2026-27, organised by the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, defeating Trikuta College of Physical Education by 2-0 in the final. GDC Hiranagar secured third place after defeating GCW Udhampur by 2-0.

Dr Ramneek Jain, Principal, Trikuta College of Physical Education, presented medals and the championship trophy to the winner and runner-up teams in the presence of Dr Pinkey Sharma, Dr Inderjeet Singh, Pardeep Singh, Ravinder Singh, Rashav Singh, Saval Ahmed and Gagan Kumar.

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In men's football, KC Law College defeated UIET Kathua by 2-1, PG Department JU beat GDC Samba by 2-0, GDC Hiranagar defeated GMC Kathua by 2-1 and GMC Rajouri beat GDC Kishtwar by 1-0. GDC Poonch registered a 3-0 win over KC Law College, while MIET College defeated Trikuta College by 2-0.

In volleyball, GDC Poonch defeated GDC Reasi by 2-0, GDC Samba beat GDC Kilhotran by 2-0, GDC Akhnoor defeated GDC Ramban by 2-0 and GDC Ramkote beat GDC Purmandal by 2-0. ASCOMS, GDC Sunderbani and GDC Bhaderwah also registered wins.

In men's badminton, GDC Ramkote defeated GDC Ramgarh by 2-0, BN College beat GDC Majalta by 2-1, PG Department JU defeated MIET by 2-0 and GAMC Akhnoor beat GDC Akhnoor by 2-0. ASCOMS defeated Trikuta College 2-1, GDC Paloura beat GDC Bhaderwah 2-0, GDC Samba defeated GMC Rajouri 2-0, GDC Poonch beat Dogra Law College 2-1 and GDC Kishtwar defeated KC Law College 2-1.

In women's badminton, GMC Rajouri defeated GDC Majalta by 2-0, MIET beat GCW Kathua by 2-0, Dogra Law College defeated ASCOMS 2-1, MIER beat GCET 2-0, GDC Sunderbani defeated GDC Purmandal 2-0 and PG Department JU beat GDC Chenani 2-0.