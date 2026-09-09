Inter-Collegiate Kabaddi tournament continues

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: The Inter-Collegiate Kabaddi (Men) tournament 2026-27, being organised by the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, continued with its second day of competition at the Gymnasium Hall, University of Jammu.

The tournament is witnessing enthusiastic participation from Kabaddi teams representing various affiliated colleges of the University. The second day featured a series of competitive matches, with players displaying strength, agility, tactical understanding, coordination, determination and sportsmanship.

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In the day’s matches, MIET College defeated GDC Chenani by 37-20, while GDC Khour beat Trikuta College of Physical Education by 18-10. GDC Poonch defeated GDC Paloura by 40-20 and GDC Hiranagar beat GDC Kishtwar by 32-16. GDC Samba registered a narrow 35-34 win over GDC Kunjwani, while GDC Ramban defeated GDC Ramnagar by 16-4.

GDC Marheen beat UIET Kathua by 34-29, GDC Bhaderwah defeated BDC Udhampur by 38-12, and GDC Kathua beat GDC RS Pura by 28-14. GDC Udhampur defeated MIER College by 32-17, while GDC Surankote beat KC Law College by 32-13. GDC Rajouri edged past GDC Doda by 25-24. GDC Gagwal defeated GDC Sunderbani by 38-25, while PG Department, JU beat GDC Mendhar by 48-34.

The matches were officiated by Anil Sharma, Ajay Gupta, Dheeraj Sharma, Harpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Prajwal Slathia, Ashfaq Hussain and Gagan Kumar.