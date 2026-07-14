Inter-APS Cluster-I Basketball Competition starts

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, July 13: The inter-APS Cluster-I Basketball Competition 2026 started here today at Army Public School (APS) BD Bari under the guidance of Dr. Neeta Rawal, Principal of the school and the event will culminate on July 17, 2026.

The opening ceremony was marked the presence of young athletes from various Army Public Schools.

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The tournament was declared open by Brig. Naveen D. Prabhu, Chairman, APS BD Bari, who was chief guest while Lt Col Kanwar Rohit Singh, SO School was guest of honour on this occasion.

A total of eight Army Public Schools from Cluster-I, 9 Corps are participating in this sporting event.

The participating schools include APS Samba, APS Kaluchak, APS Sunjuwan, APS Jammu Cantt, APS Ratnuchak, APS Miran Sahib, APS Damana and the host school APS BD Bari.

Addressing the gathering, the chief guest encouraged the players to uphold the highest standards of honesty, truthfulness and integrity both on and off the court.

In the opening boys' fixture, APS Miran Sahib defeated APS Ratnuchak by 68-42. The first girls' match witnessed a spectacular performance by the host school, APS BD Bari, which secured a commanding 70-0 victory over APS Sunjuwan.

The second boys' match saw APS Jammu Cantt overpower APS Samba with a convincing score of 98-37. In the corresponding girls' encounter, APS Damana emerged victorious against APS Kaluchak by 32-26 after an intense and closely contested match.

The third boys' fixture featured APS BD Bari against APS Sunjuwan, with 102-12 victory. In the third girls' match, APS Miran Sahib outclassed APS Samba, securing a comprehensive 58-0 win.

In fourth boys' match APS Kaluchak stood winner over APS Damana by 37:31 while the fourth girls' match featured a spirited contest and victory of APS Ratnuchak over APS Jammu Cantt by 32:16 adding further excitement and competitive fervor to the opening day of the tournament.