Intensify Counter-Insurgency Ops Across Kashmir To Neutralise Terrorists, Support Networks: CRPF DG

Srinagar, Nov 14: CRPF Director General (DG) G P Singh on Saturday directed the force to intensify counter-insurgency operations across Kashmir, strengthen the security grid, and maintain heightened operational readiness to neutralise terrorists and their support networks.

Singh chaired an operational and security review meeting at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Group Centre here, officials said.

The meeting comes three days after an attack on a CRPF post in south Kashmir's Kulgam district in which three personnel were injured.

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The conference was attended by Special DG (Operations) Vitul Kumar, Special DG, J-K Zone, Sandeep Khirwar, IG (Operations), Kashmir Sector, Vineet Brijlal, IG, Srinagar Sector, Pawan Kumar Sharma, other senior officers of CRPF and ground commanders of Valley-based units of the force.

During the conference, the DG instructed senior officers to intensify counter-insurgency operations across the Valley, strengthen the security grid, enhance real-time coordination between security forces and maintain heightened operational readiness to neutralise terrorist elements and their support networks, officials said.

Discussion focused on the way forward for sustained and intensified counter-insurgency operations in the region, they added.

The DG also felicitated the troops involved in the twin successful operations 'Ops Ashdhar' and 'Ops Korag' conducted in Budgam during September 2026, in which two foreign-origin Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed.

Singh appreciated the professionalism and courage of the troops under challenging terrain conditions and their operational excellence that led to significant successes in counter-insurgency operations in central Kashmir.

He emphasised that such intelligence-based operations have strengthened the security framework in the region and reinforced the force's commitment to maintaining peace and stability. (Agencies)