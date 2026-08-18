Integrate Farm and Factory

Arjun Singh Rathore

arjun7474@icloud.com

For decades, India's economic debate has been framed as an either/or choice: should the country prioritise agriculture, or should it accelerate industrialisation through Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This framing is fundamentally flawed. India's path to becoming a developed nation does not lie in choosing one over the other, but in integrating both. The future belongs to Agri-linked MSMEs that transform farm produce into value-added products, generate rural employment, reduce wastage, and retain wealth within local economies.

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Agriculture continues to provide livelihoods to nearly 45% of India's workforce yet contributes only around 16 to 18% of GDP. This mismatch reflects low productivity and limited income opportunities for millions of farmers. At the same time, MSMEs have emerged as the backbone of the Indian economy, contributing about 31.1% of GDP, more than one-third of manufacturing output, and nearly half of the country's exports. They are also the second-largest source of employment after agriculture.

The challenge, therefore, is not that India produces too little food. It is that India captures too little value from what it produces. While the Green Revolution transformed food production, the country still loses a significant share of fruits, vegetables, and other perishables due to inadequate storage, transportation, and processing. Farmers generate wealth at the farm gate, but the highest profits are often captured later in the value chain by large processors, distributors, and retailers concentrated in urban centres.

The solution lies in building a robust ecosystem of rural and agriculture-linked MSMEs. Instead of merely selling raw produce, farmers and rural entrepreneurs should be encouraged to process, package, brand, and market their products locally. Small-scale food processing units, cold storage facilities, dairy and fisheries enterprises, rural logistics networks, and agro-based manufacturing can convert agricultural output into higher-value products while creating sustainable employment close to where people live.

Such enterprises offer multiple economic benefits. They significantly reduce post-harvest losses, diversify rural incomes beyond cultivation, create millions of non-farm jobs for youth and women, and reduce distress migration to cities. They also encourage a transition from low-value cereal production to high-value horticulture, dairy, fisheries, poultry, and food processing sectors with greater income potential and growing domestic and international demand.

Technology is making this transformation increasingly feasible. The Digital Agriculture Mission is creating digital infrastructure for farmers, while the expansion of the Udyam registration system has brought millions of MSMEs into the formal economy. Meanwhile, Agritech innovations such as AI-based quality grading, IoT-enabled cold storage, precision farming, and digital marketplaces are enabling even small enterprises to become more productive, competitive, and globally connected.

Recent economic trends further strengthen this case. Agricultural growth is increasingly driven by livestock, dairy, fisheries, and horticulture rather than traditional cereals. These sectors depend on efficient processing, refrigeration, packaging, branding, and logistics, all areas where MSMEs possess a natural advantage. Integrating agriculture with enterprise therefore represents not merely an opportunity but an economic necessity.

India cannot achieve inclusive and sustained economic growth by leaving nearly half of its workforce dependent on low-income farming. Nor can manufacturing realise its full potential without leveraging the country's vast agricultural base. The answer lies in convergence.

The argument becomes even more compelling in the context of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Nearly two-thirds of its population depends directly or indirectly on agriculture and allied sectors, while agriculture contributes around one-fifth of the UT's Gross State Domestic Product. J&K is India's horticultural powerhouse, producing nearly 75 to 80% of the country's apples, over 90% of its walnuts, and almost 90% of its cherries, besides globally renowned GI-tagged Pampore saffron. Yet much of this produce is marketed as raw commodities, allowing value addition, branding, packaging, and processing to occur outside the region. Expanding agro-processing MSMEs, cold-chain infrastructure, food parks, and farmer-owned enterprises can ensure that a greater share of wealth generated from these products remains within Jammu & Kashmir, creating local employment while enhancing farmers' incomes.

Both Agriculture and MSMEs are critical for Jammu & Kashmir's economy, but they serve different foundational needs. Agriculture is the backbone of rural livelihoods and food security, whereas MSMEs are essential for industrial development and job creation for the youth.

Agriculture: The Bedrock of the Rural Economy

Primary Livelihood: Agriculture (including horticulture) is the primary industry, supporting over 68% of rural households and engaging over half of the region's workforce.

Economic Contribution: The sector contributes roughly 20% to the region's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

High-Value Produce: J&K has a comparative advantage in premium crops like Saffron, Basmati Rice, Apples, Walnuts, and Cherries.

Initiatives: The government has launched the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) to invest ?5,013 crore into 29 high-value projects. Financial institutions like J&K Bank offer up to 90% financing and subsidies for agri-entrepreneurs.

MSMEs: The Engine of Industrial Growth and Employment

Largest Non-Farm Employer: MSMEs are the largest formal employers in J&K, providing critical livelihoods to a massive workforce.

Traditional Industries: This sector includes traditional cottage industries, handicrafts (Pashmina shawls, carpets, papier-mâché), and handlooms. The handloom sector alone employs over 3.5 lakh artisans, nearly half of whom are women.

Modern Expansion: There is a strong focus on modern MSMEs, particularly in food processing (grading/packaging apples and walnuts), leather goods, and hand-tools.

Challenges: Because J&K faces hurdles in attracting massive, heavy industries due to topography and location, MSMEs represent the most viable path to scalable, decentralized industrialization and entrepreneurship.

The most successful economic path for J&K involves merging the two sectors. Agro-based MSMEs (like cold storage, food processing, and fruit packaging) add value to agricultural output, which increases farmers' incomes while simultaneously creating manufacturing and logistics jobs.

The future of India or for that matter of Jammu & Kashmir is not a choice between the farm and the factory. It is about building the factory next to the farm. When agricultural produce is transformed into high-value products by local enterprises, rural incomes rise, employment expands, and wealth remains within communities. Agri-linked MSMEs are not simply a bridge between agriculture and industry, they are the foundation of a resilient, prosperous, and truly developed India.

(The author is Dy General Manager, Zonal Head JK Bank, Zonal Office Udhampur)