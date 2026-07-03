Insurance for Cars with ADAS Features: Are Repairs More Expensive?

Cars with ADAS features are designed to support safer and more aware driving, but they can also make repairs more detailed after an accident. Parts such as cameras, sensors and radar units may need inspection, repair or recalibration if they are damaged or shifted.

This is why owners in India today should understand how ADAS can affect repair work, claim assessment and the overall handling of vehicle damage under an insurance policy.

Why ADAS Repairs Can Cost More

In a regular car, a workshop may repair a dent, replace a bumper or change a cracked windscreen. In an ADAS car, the same damaged area may have cameras, radar units or sensors. This makes the repair more technical because the system may need checking even after the visible damage is fixed.

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Key reasons why the repair cost may increase include:

The damaged part may contain electronic ADAS components.

Cameras, sensors or radar units may need inspection after impact.

The system may require scanning to detect errors.

Recalibration may be needed after glass, bumper or mirror replacement.

The claim assessment may include both visible damage and technical repair work.

This is why car insurance matters for ADAS-equipped vehicles. If own damage cover applies, the repair can be assessed under the claim process, subject to policy terms and survey approval.

ADAS Parts That Can Increase Repair Work

Some ADAS parts are fitted in areas that are commonly affected during accidents. If these parts are damaged, shifted or replaced, the repair may need extra checks before the car is ready to use.

Damaged Area ADAS Part That May Be Affected Why Extra Care Is Needed Windscreen Front camera A crack or replacement can affect camera alignment, so recalibration may be required. Front bumper Radar and parking sensors Impact can disturb sensor position and affect reading accuracy. Side mirror Blind spot monitoring sensor Damage can affect alerts and may require electrical testing. Rear bumper Reverse camera and parking sensors Parking assistance may not work properly if the camera or sensors shift.

The final repair depends on the car model, ADAS setup, damage level and workshop assessment.

How Insurance Handles ADAS Related Repairs

For an ADAS car, third-party cover alone does not pay for damage to your own vehicle. A comprehensive policy can cover own damage along with third-party liability, as per the policy wording. This matters because ADAS repairs may include parts, labour, software checks and calibration. Add-ons may also help in different situations.

Zero depreciation cover may reduce depreciation deductions on eligible parts, while consumables cover may support small repair items. However, every benefit depends on the insurer, vehicle age, selected policy and claim conditions. The claim is usually reviewed through inspection and survey approval.

Will a Claim Affect Renewal Benefits

A claim can affect renewal benefits linked to claim-free driving. The no-claim bonus in car insurance is generally available when no claim is raised during the policy period. It usually applies to the own damage premium and is subject to insurer rules.

With ADAS cars, owners may compare a small repair bill with the possible renewal benefit. This can be practical for minor cosmetic damage. However, if a camera, radar or sensor may be affected, inspection should not be skipped only to protect the bonus. Safety-linked systems need proper checking after damage.

What to Do after ADAS Damage

After an accident, do not judge the damage only by how the car looks. A bumper may appear slightly dented, but the sensor behind it may have moved. A small windscreen crack may also affect the camera view. The right approach is to inform the insurer, visit a suitable garage and allow proper inspection.

The garage may scan the system, repair the damaged part and recalibrate ADAS if required. Claim approval will depend on the survey report, policy terms and actual damage found. Keeping repair documents can also help during the claim process.

Final Thoughts

ADAS features can make repairs more technical when cameras, sensors or radar units are affected. The repair may include inspection, recalibration and testing, which can increase the overall cost.

From an insurance point of view, suitable cover, useful add-ons, and a proper claim process can help manage such repairs. If ADAS-related damage is possible, the car should be checked before regular use.