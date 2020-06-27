Insurance cover to Panchayati Raj representatives

Looking to the threat perception, the idea mooted to have the Panchayati Raj representatives covered under life insurance, has till date, remained unimplemented. There are thousands of such ‘eligible’ representatives in Jammu and Kashmir who feel being subjected to wait and watch policy on deferred basis, if not total neglect in the matter under reference. Recent killing of a Sarpanch by terrorists in Kashmir widen the threat scenario of these people and, therefore, they expect the Government to keep its word and proceed with practical implementation of the proposal. Imparting a sense of security to these grass root workers would go a long way in upping their morale to serve the people and develop villages by strengthening the Panchayati Raj system.

Since the Union Home Minister had assured the group of representatives of Panchayats last year , it is incumbent upon the Government to take concrete steps in the matter. We feel an exercise to this end had been started by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir through the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and also deliberated upon in various official meetings also but as on date, nothing tangible on the ground has taken place. It may, however, be noted that insurance cover was no substitute to providing security to those working in villages infested with militancy in Kashmir but insurance cover was going to provide a morale boosting. The Government needs to clarify and take a decisive decision instead of keeping everyone concerned guessing.