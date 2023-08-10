Insurance claims of J&K Bank customers settled swiftly

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 10: In a swift settlement of insurance claims, PNB-MetLife – Partner of J&K Bank in Life Insurance (Met Loan & Life Suraksha) segment – today gave cheques to the legal heirs of Bank’s customers Dr Shalinder Kumar Sharma and Maqsood Ahmed respectively both of whom passed away recently.

Zonal Head (Rajouri) Satish Kumar handed over the cheque of Rs 140 lakhs to Dr Vidushi Badial, wife of Dr Shalinder Kumar Sharma, and Rs 30 Lacs to Nazia Akhter through Kashif Ali Khan in presence of a MetLife official Nissar Ahmed, Bank’s Zonal Insurance Coordinator Sumeet Kumar Arora, Branch Manager Jawahar Nagar and other bank officials.

Pertinently, late Dr. Shalinder Kumar Sharma had availed loan against property (LAP) of Rs 140 Lacs from Bank’s Jawahar Nagar branch in Rajouri, while as, late Maqsood Ahmed had taken housing loan of Rs 30 lakhs from Bufliaz branch in Poonch. Both the customers had got their loans insured under Met Loan and Life Suraksha (MLLS).

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head Satish Kumar reiterated the Banks Policy of prompt and easy settlement of insurance claims of all its customers, in case of unforeseen eventuality, to ensure financial security and economic welfare of their family members.

Both the recipients thanked the Bank and PNB MetLife for fast and hassle-free settlement of insurance claim which, they said, was a much needed relief to them and their family members.